Arts Council to host first annual Big Sky Open Studio Tour

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

The Arts Council of Big Sky is excited to present the first annual Big Sky Open Studio Tour, taking place on Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at various locations throughout the community. This self-guided studio tour will allow you to meet and mingle with 13 of Big Sky’s best artists.

To take the tour, visit bigskyarts.org to download and print the tour guide and punch card. Printed tour guides can also be picked up at Tart in the Big Sky Town Center or The Trove West in the Meadow Village Center. Once you have the guide, you’ll be able to hit the road and look for the studio tour signs around the community.

At each stop, you can explore the artist’s studio space, learn more about their creative process, enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, and view new artwork. Artwork will also be available for purchase so you can check off your holiday gift list while directly supporting our local artists. Visit all 13 artists, collect their custom stamps on your punch card, and you will be entered to win original artwork by Donna LaHue or Michelle Kristula-Green.

An oil painting of a grizzly bear by local artist Georgia Baker. COURTESY OF ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

“This is great opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of our local artists at work,” said ACBS Education and Outreach Director Megan Buecking. “It’s also a great way to support the artists directly.”

Participating artists include Georgia Baker, Silly Tilly, Michelle Kristula Green, Dave Pecunies, Kira Fercho, Ryan Turner, Julie Gustafson, Sue Lindley, Heather Rapp, Craig Kyzycki, Donna LaHue, Maggie Shane and Lorri Lagerbloom. The event is sponsored by Tart Boutique, Erika and Co., Melanie Turner Home and The Trove West.

For more information please call 995-2742 or visit bigskyarts.org.