As shoulder season approaches, what are you going to miss about summer and what are you looking forward to this fall?

Amy Landmaid

Big Sky, MT

I’m going to miss what little sunshine we had, the good weather and summer activities like hiking, biking and horseback riding. But, I’m looking forward to seeing the fall colors change and to travel.

Tanya Johnson

Big Sky, MT

I’m going to miss hiking, the sunny weather and spending time outdoors with my kids and enjoying the nature. But, I’m looking forward to using the fall to regroup for the busy season.

Bailey Scerri

Big Sky, MT

I’m going to miss softball and getting to go swim everywhere, but I’m excited to pick up a new baselayer and to throw a Halloween bash.

Kristin Voisin

Big Sky, MT

I’m going to miss the sunshine but I’m actually still looking forward to the rain and the change of season.