Availability remains to purchase workforce housing

EBS STAFF

The Big Sky Community Housing Trust is offering a free eight-hour Home Buyer Education Class on July 27 in the Big Sky Water and Sewer District conference room from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The class is the first step to get on the affordable workforce housing waitlist that allows qualified applicants to purchase subsidized housing, such as the deed-restricted Meadowview Condominiums under construction adjacent to the Big Sky Community Park.

The waitlist and Meadowview units are designed for those who work and live in Big Sky but can’t afford to purchase a home or apartment at market rates.

The second step to get on the waitlist is one-on-one financial counseling with an HRDC representative, after which applicants are added to the waitlist and will be given the opportunity to buy in the order of the date in which they were put on the list.

As some applicants have dropped off the list, the number of available Meadowview units, 52, exceeds the number of qualified applicants on the waitlist, according to housing trust program director Laura Seyfang.

“If you don’t get into this project, you’re the first on the list for the next project,” she said. “If you ever think you’ll want to buy deed-restricted housing … it’s worth taking the class.”

Register with Roselle Shallah by calling (406) 585-4895 or by emailing homeownership@thehrdc.org.