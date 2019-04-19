Big Horns Tennis, Golf, and Track and Field await warmer weather

By Doug Hare EBS SPORTS EDITOR

On April 6, the Big Horns had their first golf outing of the season. (Pictured left to right) Philip Cadwell (162), Pierce King (102), Nathan Browne (105), and Sam Johnson (116) are just starting to get their swings back after having one tournament canceled and another rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Coach Jenny Wilcyncski reported that this year the Lady Big Horns squad has six golfers and the boys team has 10 players. “We look forward to more sunny, warmer days so we can get the teams on the [local] course!”

The golf team will take some time off for Spring Break, but Wilcynski looks forward to playing in the Manhattan Christian Invitational at Cottonwood Hills on April 23 when they return to action.