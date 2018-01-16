Big Sky offers plenty of exciting spots to pop the question, and venues that range from mountainside to riverside, rustic to luxurious, to carry out your nuptials. PHOTO COURTESY OF VISIT BIG SKY

VISIT BIG SKY

The sparkling new snow Big Sky received in recent weeks isn’t the only thing glistening around the region lately. With no lack of stunning vistas, Big Sky has long been known as the perfect place to pop the big question in a memorable way.

According to the online wedding planning resource Wedding Wire, nearly one in five engagements happen in December, more than in any other month. With many families gathering to spend their holidays together while enjoying the outdoor recreation opportunities Big Sky is best known for, it’s the perfect time for any couple to say “yes” to a lifetime together.

Perhaps you’ll choose to do so in the romantic candlelight glow of Lone Mountain Ranch’s sleigh ride dinner, or take the “top of the world” approach by taking the Big Sky Resort tram to the 11,166-foot summit of Lone Mountain. A word to the wise—just be sure the ring is zipped securely in the pocket of your ski jacket before heading out. Whatever backdrop you choose, a holiday engagement under the big sky is likely to light a fire in the heart of your loved one.

Afterward, pop some bubbly to celebrate and perhaps enjoy a Montana ribeye next to the fireplace at one of many area restaurants at the resort, Meadow or canyon. Or jump in the hot tub of your rental for a soothing soak.

Once the excitement of a Big Sky engagement has settled in, many couples from across the country choose to return to Big Sky for a summer wedding, where an array of venues range from mountaintops to riversides, all framed by iconic Lone Mountain.

Between Bozeman and Big Sky, southwest Montana has an abundance of wedding vendors that will work in tandem to fulfill your wedding needs. And as for your guests, what an opportunity to combine a visit to Yellowstone National Park with a celebration of love and commitment.

Experiencing true love is meaningful in any location, but we at Visit Big Sky believe the crisp, clean air and endless blue skies of Big Sky can come together to make it even more special. But don’t take our word for it, rather, visit with your sweetheart to test it out for yourselves.

A version of this story was originally published on the Visit Big Sky blog at https://visitbigskymt.com/getting-engaged-big-sky/. Read more interesting content about the area on Visit Big Sky’s blog at visitbigskymt.com/category/blog/.