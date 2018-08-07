Big Sky artist Heather Rapp will be one of the 30 artists represented at the Big Sky Artisan Festival on Aug. 10-11 in the Meadow Village Shopping Center. PHOTO BY TYLER ALLEN

EBS STAFF

Featuring the handmade goods of at least 30 Montana artisans, the second annual Big Sky Artisan Festival returns to the Meadow Village Shopping Center on Friday, Aug. 10 and Saturday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will showcase paintings, pottery, textiles, metalwork, woodwork, jewelry, soaps, oils and many other mediums and crafts. There will also be food trucks on site, a bounce house, dunk tank (Saturday only), and live music by professional musicians and area youth.

Throughout the festival, local artists will participate in a plein air paint out, the fruits of which will be auctioned off on Sunday, Aug. 12, during the free classical music concert presented by the Arts Council of Big Sky in Town Center Park. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council of Big Sky.

The Big Sky Artisan Festival was initiated last year in an effort to increase visitation to Big Sky while showcasing Montana’s vibrant creative arts community.

Visit bigskyartisanfestival.com for more information.