Big Sky Bites: Salmon Ceviche on Tostadas

The year was 2009—to be cool was everything; at least that’s what freshman-in-high-school Michael fancied.

Of course, at that age, everything one does to be cool is—determined at a later date—decidedly uncool. Cringe-worthy, even.

So as my friend group and I skateboarded around campus and through our neighborhoods, talking about girls that wanted nothing to do with us, upperclassmen gatherings we would not be invited to, beers we’d never drank, joints we’d never smoked, we thought we were kings when the peasant denomination was more fitting. Today, the memories bring as many smiles to my face as they do palms to forehead in embarrassment.

One fateful weekend after watching a YouTube demo video that convinced me I could also shred makeshift bowls and ramps like a pro, I bought Loaded Longboard’s “Ceviche” deck, complete with a set of coveted Orangatang brand purple “Stimulus” wheels.

I never managed to replicate any of the sexy skateboarding maneuvers the professionals showcased in “Please Pass the Salt,” to my dismay and no surprise, but a silver lining emerged: the top of the bamboo deck featured a recipe for ceviche.

It would be years before I ever tasted ceviche, but it planted knowledge that fish could be cooked in citrus juice and citrus juice alone deep in my impressionable adolescent brain. By the time I was a sophomore in college, my ceviche was a hit on the balmy North Carolina porches my friends and I spent hours on, sharing stories that today evoke equal cringe as those shared over the freshman-designated tables of my high school’s cafeteria.

As Big Sky and its residents dance on that fine line between summer and winter, making a few tweaks to more traditional ceviche recipes that center on warm water, white-fleshed fish like tilapia, tuna and snapper, brings a seasonal dish with just enough zest to honor the passing of the warmer months.

Recipe:

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 40 minutes

Servings: 3

Ingredients:

1 pound wild salmon, skinned and cubed

6-8 limes, juiced

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1.5 avocados, sliced lengthwise

½ red onion, diced

2 medium tomatoes, diced

½ green bell pepper, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ serrano chili, minced

¼ habanero chili, minced

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

½ teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

6 small corn tortillas

Instructions: