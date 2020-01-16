Big Sky Bites: The Spicy Goat dip

Disclaimer: this recipe contains no goat

By Michael Somerby EBS STAFF

At Outlaw Partners, EBS staff included, we like to eat.

As proof, the office kitchen table is perennially topped with bags of chips and candies, dips and salsas, donuts and pieces of cake ready for the taking; we find these delights not only sweeten slower moments, but also render a bona fide family atmosphere, bringing us together for conversation and jokes.

But the team is also fiercely competitive in their gluttony, putting taste buds to the test in an annual cook-off. Late this November, coworkers cast their lots in crafting a champion dip in the pursuit of the hardware: a highly coveted token of culinary supremacy.

This year’s winner, ME Brown, graphic designer at Outlaw, effortlessly swept the competition with her “The Spicy Goat” dip, a delicious amalgamation of beef, bison, pork, red pepper jelly, Sriracha, brown sugar, cinnamon and a few other choice flavors.

For context, ME’s dip received seven votes—the closest competitor received two.

Served with kettle-cooked potato chips, her spicy and sweet dip was easily among the best I’d ever had, if not the best.

Maybe it was the equal parts bison, beef and ground pork, or the liberal application of Sriracha sauce. Perhaps the mounds of goat cheese, scoops of red pepper jelly, and dashes of cinnamon and red pepper flakes were the deciding factors.

In all, this curious and novel synthesis of flavors captured attentions at the dip-off, fixing eyes to a crockpot of mysterious sanguine dip that perfectly complemented the crunchy saltiness of the chips. Some might even allege that collusion garnered votes for any dips other than ME’s.

One thing is certain, we are blessed the young design talent decided to share this recipe after graciously receiving her prize.

Recipe:

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

1/3 pound ground beef

1/3 pound ground bison

1/3 pound ground pork

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 cup red pepper jelly

1/2 cup Sriracha hot sauce

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 cup goat cheese

1 large bag plain kettle cooked potato chips

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large sauce pan over medium heat Add the meat, mincing as you cook until well-mixed and without clumps Cook 6-8 minutes, until cooked-through and browned Reduce to a simmer Mix in brown sugar, cinnamon and red pepper jelly Stir in Sriracha, red pepper flakes and cayenne pepper Refrigerate overnight to allow flavors to settle Reheat in a crockpot or on the stove, stirring in half the goat cheese Top with remaining goat cheese, and serve with chips Enjoy

Tip: Stir in more brown sugar and jelly to thicken dip further, and be mindful of the spice—add as much Sriracha as you can handle.