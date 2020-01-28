Big Sky broken leg rescue

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GALLATIN GATEWAY — At 12:35 on January 28, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured person yelling for help in the North Fork area of Big Sky. The 32-year-old Big Sky man had fallen while backcountry skiing and possibly broken his leg.

A GCSO deputy and Gallatin County Search & Rescue at Big Sky responded and located the injured skier and his two dogs. The man had planned for a quick trip and did not have survival equipment. Rescuers were able to bring them all safely back to the trailhead to a waiting Big Sky Fire Department ambulance.