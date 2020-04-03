Big Sky collaboration brings virtual behavioral, mental health resources

A COLLABORATION OF: WOMEN IN ACTION, BOZEMAN HEALTH BIG SKY MEDICAL CENTER AND BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION

BIG SKY—Big Sky organizations and community leaders have joined forces to address the physical and mental health needs of the Big Sky community exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together, Women in Action, Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center and the Big Sky Community Organization, along with educators and community foundations are addressing the increased need for mental and behavioral health, wellness, education, attention to addiction and social connectivity.

“COVID-19 is accelerating the need for us to address [mental, behavioral and social health] more quickly, taking immediate action where we can while still planning the long-term goals,” said Maureen Womack, system director of behavioral health for Big Sky Medical Center.

Both WIA and Bozeman Health are offering counseling and behavioral health support at no cost; Bozeman Health through the Help Center (dial 211) and WIA via their ongoing counseling services.

“We want to continue serving those who have health needs, counseling needs and generally those who are feeling alone, overwhelmed and potentially underserved through this difficult time,” said Jean Behr, Executive Director of Women in Action.

As people are instructed to stay in their homes, virtual services such as the BigSkyRelief.org become critical and organizers hope this collective effort will establish a central portal where health, wellness, education, social forums and resources will be available and accessible.

Other services will include financial assistance for virtual counseling sessions, access to public and community forums that serve a spectrum of age groups and interests, ideas for educational assistance during virtual learning for school-aged children, and attention to both ongoing and emergency physical and mental health needs.

Visit bigskywia.org for a complete list of local resources.