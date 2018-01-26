Tickets for the 2018 Big Sky PBR event will go on sale March 1. Fans of the Big Sky PBR should mark their calendars – this event will sell out quickly. The on-sale date has been moved up in an effort to to give Big Sky locals more advanced notice to purchase tickets, and to allow out-of-town attendees more time to make travel arrangements.

This year’s bull riding events will take place on Friday, July 27 and Saturday, July 28. General admission tickets are $50 and Golden Buckle Tickets are $250. There is no ticket cost for children under 2 years old. Skyboxes that can hold 25 people are also available—call Outlaw Partners at (406) 995-2055 for pricing and more information.

Deemed “Big Sky’s Biggest Week,” the PBR events will kick off with a community dance in Big Sky Town Center on Wednesday, July 25. The third annual Big Sky Art Auction will take place in the PBR Arena tent on Thursday, July 26.

More Details Coming Soon!