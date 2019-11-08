Big Sky PBR wins PBR Event of the Year once again

BY EBS STAFF

LAS VEGAS – Under the lights of the T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, during the third night of the 2019 Professional Bull Rider’s World Finals event, Big Sky PBR won Event of the Year for the seventh consecutive year.

The distinction is decided by the top-40 ranked bull riders in the world, and Big Sky PBR continues to buck the competion despite competing against nearly 300 competitions nationwide. While it has become a tradition for representatives of Outlaw Partners to head down to Nevada in November to accept the honor, the Big Sky-based media, marketing and events company’s appreciation for everyone who helps make the midsummer magic happen is as deep as ever.

“It’s really exciting and rewarding to be in Vegas to receive this recognition and award. PBR is such an impressive sport with a rich history and impressive tour schedule,” said Eric Ladd, CEO of Outlaw Partners. “For Big Sky to be recognized as the top event is an amazing testament to our staff, sponsors and fans. 2020 is our [Outlaw Partners] 10th year and this is a great way to kick off planning for next July’s event.”

Big Sky PBR continues to attract visitors from around the country who experience what Andy Watson of Firestone Productions has called “lightning in a bottle,” a high-energy, intimate event in an open-air arena in the shadow of Lone Mountain. Watson, who along with his wife Jacey Watson, has produced PBR events for over two decades, reported that this summer’s Big Sky PBR produced one of the most memorable nights of bull-riding that he has ever witnessed: “It’s really a unicorn.”

“It’s an absolute honor, being a part of that small, beautiful town up there [Big Sky], and then being up here [Las Vegas],” said Paul Makarechian, CEO of Lone Mountain Ranch, a major sponsor of the Big Sky PBR. “Being a part of a seven-time Event of the Year, we’re just very happy to be teamed with Outlaw—they’ve done such a great job making it what it is.”

Next summer, Big Sky PBR will once gain headline Big Sky’s Biggest Week, celebrating its 10th anniversary with three days of world-class bull riding July 23-25.