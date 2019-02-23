Local
Big Sky recycling win-win for community and the environment
BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION
Thanks to widespread community collaboration, the condition of Big Sky’s public recycling site on U.S. Highway 191 is rapidly improving.
Donated by John Haas of Haas Builders, the designated plot’s infrastructural upgrades are being carried out by Big Sky Landscaping.
According the Gallatin County Waste Management District, 282,900 pounds of recyclables were collected from the Big Sky site in 2018, a figure up from 212,280 pounds collected in 2017, underscoring the need for enhancement.
Cardboard products constitute about 60 percent of all collected materials in Big Sky.
Big Sky’s public recycling site accepts plastic denominations No. 1 and No. 2, aluminum and steel cans, paper, cardboard products, but does not accept clamshells nor dairy tubs.
Visit gallatinsolidwaste.org for more details and what can and cannot be recycled.
Trending
-
Entertainment7 days ago
Montana Wilderness Association hosts 14th annual Backcountry Film Festival
-
Business6 days ago
Making it in Big Sky: Black Tie Ski Rentals
-
Local3 days ago
Resort tax increase contentious topic at chamber, BSRAD meetings
-
Local5 days ago
Skijoring: Pro tips from someone who’s done it once
-
Outdoors5 days ago
Become a citizen scientist in Yellowstone
-
Environment2 days ago
The New West: What kind of prosperity destroys the foundation it is built upon?
-
Local4 days ago
On the Trail: Carlin’s Cruise to Joy’s Loop
-
Environment6 days ago
Avoid spread of noxious weeds during winter