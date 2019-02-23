Big Sky recycling win-win for community and the environment

BIG SKY COMMUNITY ORGANIZATION



Thanks to widespread community collaboration, the condition of Big Sky’s public recycling site on U.S. Highway 191 is rapidly improving.



Donated by John Haas of Haas Builders, the designated plot’s infrastructural upgrades are being carried out by Big Sky Landscaping.



According the Gallatin County Waste Management District, 282,900 pounds of recyclables were collected from the Big Sky site in 2018, a figure up from 212,280 pounds collected in 2017, underscoring the need for enhancement.



Cardboard products constitute about 60 percent of all collected materials in Big Sky.



Big Sky’s public recycling site accepts plastic denominations No. 1 and No. 2, aluminum and steel cans, paper, cardboard products, but does not accept clamshells nor dairy tubs.



Visit gallatinsolidwaste.org for more details and what can and cannot be recycled.

