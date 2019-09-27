Big Sky Resort announces new roles to strengthen leadership team

By Doug Hare EBS STAFF WRITER

BIG SKY – On Sept. 19, Big Sky Resort announced a major initiative to expand and strengthen their leadership team. Driven by recent expansion of facilities, lifts, services and visitation, Big Sky Resort President Taylor Middleton announced through a press release over a dozen new roles or internal promotions filled by longtime Big Sky Resort team members.

Troy Nedved has been promoted to General Manager of Operations, assuming all responsibilities for the day-to-day operations of Big Sky Resort. Most recently Vice President of Mountain Services, Nedved’s career at Big Sky Resort spans 23 years, during which he has demonstrated strong team-building and leadership skills in Mountain Sports, Guest Services, Base Camp and serving on the Resort’s executive team.

Previously, Nedved worked 22 summers for the National Park Service in Yellowstone conducting wildlife and forestry management. A PSIA Examiner Certified instructor, he is an avid skier and athlete. In his new role as general manager, Nedved will lead all operations teams at the resort, including mountain operations, mountain services, mountain sports, lodging, food and beverage, IT, human resources, and the rental and retail divisions.

Nedved is dedicated to differentiating the resort among its Rocky Mountain peers, and ensuring it maintains its authenticity through anticipated growth.“To lead and craft the direction of Big Sky Resort—it’s a unique opportunity given the position of this resort at this time. We have the ability to make something really special,” Nedved said. “We’re not going cookie cutter with the character of this place—it’s unique to Montana and unique to the industry. We have the ability to mold this resort into something that is different from all the rest.”

Tom Marshall has been promoted to Vice President of Mountain Operations where he is responsible for overseeing ski operations, summer improvement activities and outside operations. Marshall, a PSIA Examiner certified instructor and past member of the PSIA Nordic Demo Team, is a lifelong skier and 20-year resident of Big Sky. He graduated in engineering and land surveying from Dartmouth College. Most recently, Tom managed Mountain Sports at Madison and was the Madison Base Area Manager.

Mike Unruh, previously Vice President of Mountain Operations for 12 years, and before that the Mountain Manager at Copper Mountain, Colorado, was recently promoted to Senior Vice President of Mountain Operations for all Boyne Resorts. Unruh will continue to reside in Bozeman/Big Sky.

Christine Baker has been promoted to Director of Mountain Sports. She is responsible for the rapidly growing ski instruction and guiding programs, and Base Camp operations including biking, zip lines and Lone Peak Expeditions. After graduating from the University of Michigan in Education, she moved to Big Sky and continued her professional development with PSIA Examiner Level instruction certification and membership on the ACCT National Certification Committee for Zip Lines and Adventure Parks. She first skied Big Sky at the age of five and has only missed two winters since.

Neil Johnson has been promoted to Director of Mountain Services, leading the winter guest arrival experience including Ticketing, Mountain Hosts, Mountain Services and implementation of the new RFID ticketing system. Johnson has worked in various hospitality roles at Big Sky Resort for 17 years. Neil is a PSIA Examiner certified instructor and an avid skier and mountain biker.

John Knapton has been promoted to Director of Mountain Projects and Equipment. An expert in project management and heavy equipment operations, Knapton was one of the first employees at Moonlight Basin where he worked in ski patrol and served as Mountain Manager. Most recently Mountain Manager for Big Sky Resort, he has 23 years of experience on Lone Mountain.

Adam West has been promoted to Director of Mountain Operations where he will lead lift operations, park, and snow surface management. West has a knack for creativity in planning events and features like Pond Skim and Snobar, and for managing a large and growing team of snow grooming operators charged with creating exceptional ski surfaces every day, regardless of weather.

Michelle Frederick has been promoted to Lodging Director, where she is leading all lodging operations including the Huntley Lodge, Summit, Village Center, White Water Inn and Vacation Rentals. Frederick started her Big Sky career at Moonlight Basin managing promotions. After joining Big Sky Resort, she transitioned into lodging operations as Owner Services Director. Frederick has a degree in international business and is a licensed lodging professional.

Frederick’s new role was previously held by Barb Rooney, who led resort lodging for 25 years and is now focused on her expanding role as Senior Vice President of Lodging, Spa, and Owner Services for all Boyne Resorts. Rooney continues to reside in Big Sky.

Dylan Hall, a 13-year team member with experience in retail operations, resort sales, golf and expanding new retailing opportunities, was recently promoted to Vice President of Retail & Golf.

Brian Berry, with eight years of experience at Big Sky Resort in personnel operations and a key player in the resort’s growing seasonal workforce housing expansion, is a SHRM Certified Human Resources Professional. Berry has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources.

Ryan Ayres was recently promoted to Ski Patrol Director. He brings 20 years of experience patrolling on Lone Mountain and managing summer improvement projects to his new role trying to fill Bob Dixon’s ski boots.

Nancy Sheil, with nearly 15 years of experience as a Big Sky Resort ski patroller, blaster and supervisor has been promoted to Assistant Ski Patrol Director.

As Big Sky Resort President and Chief Operating Officer, Taylor Middleton has handed General Manager responsibilities to Troy Nedved to expand the resort’s leadership structure and support continued growth. This move positions him to maintain high-level oversight of Big Sky Resort’s operational and budgetary performance, and focus more on planning and long-term growth strategies.