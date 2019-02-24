Big Sky Resort area district to begin Community Visioning process

OUR BIG SKY



The Big Sky Resort Area District is excited to announce the Community Visioning Strategy, Our Big Sky, which will guide future development and plan for, prioritize, and budget capital improvement projects and strategic investments within Big Sky over the next ten years.



The board is working with the community to build the Visioning Strategy of the community’s vision for the future to reflect its hopes and priorities.



This process is projected to take place through November 2019, and offers an opportunity for all residents to join in a community-based dialogue focused on capturing what is already successful in Big Sky, as well as what initiatives and projects might further improve the town.



There will be multiple opportunities for public input at community events, one-on-one interviews, online questionnaires, advisory committee meetings, and photo contests. These include the Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 one-on-one interviews at the Compass Café and Caliber Coffee, respectively, as well as the Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 “Polaroids and Pints” kickoff event series, held at the Gallatin Riverhouse Grill and Beehive Basin Brewery, respectively.



All additional upcoming events and opportunities will be posted and publicized within the area, through various newsletters, newspapers, and the project website, OurBigSkyMT.com.

