Big Sky Resort gets over 50″ of snow in October

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Winter arrived early in Big Sky. With over 51″ of snow falling on Lone Mountain in October, the resort reported nearly 250 percent above average snowfall for the month. Those numbers made this past month the third snowiest October of the last two decades.

Colder temperatures also allowed the resort to fire up snow machines for over 100 hours, blanketing the lower mountain with “snow whales,” or large piles of snow used to maintain a thicker snowpack at lower elevations.

Less than a month away from Opening Day on Nov. 28, resort crews are busy finishing up the remodel of the Mountain Mall in the base area, which is slated to open as soon as the lifts start spinning.

With above-average backcountry powder skiing conditions, many locals have already gotten their first turns of the season in, especially venturing out from the Beehive Basin trailhead.

For information on the latest backcountry snow conditions, visit mtavalanche.com.