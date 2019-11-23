Big Sky Resort re-classifies runs

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – In an effort to make Lone Peak slopes safer this season, Big Sky ski patrol re-classified some runs to triple black diamonds. Ski patrol hopes the reclassification will make the public better aware of the terrain that they are about to embark on and reduce injuries.

According to the resort there are a total of around 25 areas that are classified as triple black diamonds on the mountain currently. Included in those 25 are runs such as the Big Couloir, Hellroaring, Whitetail and Three Forks. A complete listing of the triple black diamond areas can be found on Big Sky Resort’s website.