Big Sky sees recycling uptick

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Big Sky residents recycled more pounds of recyclable materials in 2019 than they did throughout 2018. The data, gathered by the Gallatin County Waste Management District, showed a 4 percent raise in total pounds recycled and is drawn from the Highway 191 recycling site provided by John Hass of Haas Builders.

The numbers speak for themselves: 294,780 pounds of recyclable materials, almost two-thirds of which consisted of cardboard, were recycled this past year, a nearly 12,000-pound increase from 2018. No. 1 and No. 2 plastics bottles, aluminum and steel cans, cardboard and paper comprise the list of acceptable recyclable materials that can be discarded at the Highway 191 site.