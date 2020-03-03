Environment
Big Sky ski lifts go green
BIG SKY RESORT
BIG SKY – Big Sky Resort announced today that its ski lift operations are now in alignment with The Big Picture, the ski area’s initiative to reduce operating impact and become carbon neutral by 2030.
The resort recently purchased Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) equivalent to the annual electrical consumption of its 38 lifts.
“Lifts are obviously essential to our business – and they are responsible for nearly a third of our total electrical consumption,” explained Kryn Dykema, the resort’s sustainability specialist.
“Our 2025 Vision has us replacing more consumptive lifts with the most efficient available—like Ramcharger 8—but that takes time. As we navigate both on-site reductions in energy use and cleaner sources, buying RECs is the best practice strategy in the near term.”
Buying RECs also has a broad impact, says Dykema, by creating a market demand for clean energy. “The money used to purchase these RECs is used to support renewable energy creation.”
The resort has completed its carbon audit, and is coming close to publishing its roadmap to carbon neutrality in 2030. “Our priority is to work quickly to meet our sustainability goals,” said Dykema.