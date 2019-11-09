Bozeman airport announces increased flight services this winter and summer

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) recently announced increased air service that will take effect for the 2019-2020 winter season, through summer 2020.

The airport will offer a 12.9 percent increase in total seats available for the 2019-20 winter season. Among the most notable increases are additional flights to Seattle, Chicago and Detroit.

Delta Air Lines will add twice daily service from Seattle (SEA) beginning in January 2020, increasing overall flights offered to Seattle by 84 percent for a total of seven daily flights between Alaska and Delta Air Lines.

American Airlines will add daily flights from Chicago (ORD), increasing the total number of American flights to Chicago by 332 percent. Delta Air Lines will also increase Detroit (DTW) service this winter by offering flights between December and March this season, a 900 percent increase in seats year over year.

For the summer of 2020, American Airlines will introduce non-stop seasonal service to three additional destinations. In addition to year-round daily service to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) and winter and summer daily service to Chicago (ORD), American will add daily summer service to Los Angeles (LAX), Saturday summer service to New York (LGA) and Montana’s first service to the state of Pennsylvania with Saturday summer service to Philadelphia (PHL).

With direct flights to 16 cities this winter, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport will become one of the most well-served ski destinations across the United States. During the winter season, the airport offers 13 daily non-stop flights to Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Portland, Seattle, Salt Lake City and San Francisco. In the 2020 summer season, air service will increase and BZN plans to offer direct non-stop flights to 18 destinations.