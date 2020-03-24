Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport seeks local artists for new terminal addition

By Mira Brody EBS ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT EDITOR

BOZEMAN—Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the busiest airport in the state, bidding welcome and farewell to over 1.5 million visitors a year; for many, the airport walls are their first glimpse of the culture and peoples of the Yellowstone Region.

With construction underway on a new concourse expansion—adding 70,000 square feet, four additional gates, a third food and beverage location, room for additional outbound baggage handling, inside security and retail space—the airport is seeking local artists to help bring this new terminal to life.

Piece submissions will be considered for the inside and outside of the terminal building, and should be compatible with the airport’s existing architectural style. Qualifying conditions: An original piece that represents a sense of the region, western scenes and the recreation offerings of the area, with particular emphasis on wildlife, skiing, fishing and aviation.

“When our passengers land in Bozeman, we want them to know they’ve arrived in a special place,” said Lisa Burgwin, the airport’s Administrative and Marketing Assistant. “Whether it’s their first time here or they’re coming home, they will get that sense right away thanks to the beautiful work of our many spectacular local artists.”

Scheduled expansion viewing times will provide an opportunity for artists to see the space, so that they might include in their proposal a recommendation for placement. Those viewings will commence 11:30 a.m. on March 10 and March 31.

Final proposals should include the finished art piece, a high-quality photograph or a rendering of the piece in the suggested space, dimensions, materials and any background information.

The deadline for proposals is April 15, 2020.

If your donated art is accepted, there will be a contractual agreement between the airport and the donor agreeing upon the value of the art work and upon acceptance, the airport is the sole owner and has the full and absolute right to dispose of the art work as determined appropriate.

Submit your art and become a part of Bozeman Airport’s history!

Art Proposal Deadline: April 15, 2020

Contact Lisa Burgwin with any questions

(406) 388-6632 ext. 104

lisa.burgwin@bozemanairport.com