Bozeman Yellowstone International announces new nonstop flights

Summer and Winter seasonal nonstop service to Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK) on JetBlue

BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) today announced that JetBlue will begin new summer and winter seasonal nonstop service between BZN and both New York-JFK and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) in June.

JetBlue will introduce the only nonstop service to Boston and New England from Montana. Additionally, they will offer the first nonstop service to New York’s JFK airport which will offer connecting opportunities to JetBlue’s broad JFK network with easy connections to upstate New York, Florida and their extensive Caribbean network.

New York-JFK flights will operate three times weekly or up to daily at various times throughout the seasons. Boston flights will operate twice weekly on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Andrea Lusso, director route planning, JetBlue: “With the most legroom in coach, complimentary Wi-Fi, seatback entertainment, free snacks and more, travelers flying between Bozeman and the East Coast can finally enjoy an upgraded and comfortable experience along with JetBlue’s great low fares. With new service between Montana and both New York and Boston, plus our existing flight to and from Southern California, the beauty of Bozeman or the character of the coasts has never been closer no matter where you’re flying.”

Scott Humphrey, deputy airport director, BZN: “Our relationship with JetBlue started back in 2011 with initial discussions and visits with their team to gauge interest in the BZN market and we’ve kept in contact with them over the years as our market grew. JetBlue introduced seasonal service from Bozeman to Long Beach, California in 2018, and the success of that service has given JetBlue the insight and confidence in our market to add these two new East Coast seasonal flights. These flights would not be possible without our partners, the Yellowstone Club, Lone Mountain Land Company, Big Sky Resort, Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, Gallatin Valley TBID and marketing assistance from Visit Big Sky, the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce and Yellowstone Country Montana.”

Daryl Schliem, of the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Air Transportation Committee: “Leadership at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, JetBlue and #FLYBZN Air Transportation Committee have worked diligently to make these flight’s come to fruition and we look forward to welcoming the inaugural flight and the continuing economic impact it will have for all of our communities.”

Frank Acito, of the Yellowstone Club, and a member of the Air Transportation Committee: “This exciting news is the result of over five years of a collaborative effort with the Bozeman Airport, the Air Transportation Committee and now JetBlue. We are pleased to be a part of this community effort as we continue to pursue additional nonstop flights to expand options for Montana travelers.”

Alex Iskenderian, of Lone Mountain Land Company, and a member of the Air Transportation Committee: “Through the Air Transportation Committee, the Big Sky and Bozeman economic communities have again come together to pursue increased flight options for travelers in Southwest Montana. This is a great day for the Bozeman Airport and the region.”

Taylor Middleton, President & Chief Operating Officer Big Sky Resort: “Exceptional air service and airport facilities are one of the things that makes the Bozeman area so livable. We’re happy to play a part in helping the community thrive.”

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Bozeman (BZN) Up to Daily; Beginning June 11, 2020

JFK – BZN Flight #947 BZN – JFK Flight #944 6:59 p.m. – 9:50 p.m. 10:38 p.m. – 5:05 a.m. (+1)

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Bozeman (BZN) Saturdays and Wednesdays; Beginning June 13, 2020

BOS – BZN Flight #257 BZN – BOS Flight #256 11:46 a.m. – 2:54 p.m. 3:40 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Flights are currently available for sale on jetblue.com.