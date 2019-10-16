Local
BSRAD discusses revised ordinance, Community Visioning Strategy
EBS STAFF
BIG SKY – On Oct. 9, the Big Sky Resort Area District tax board held an open board meeting that was largely administrative and set the foundation for significant next steps in advancing the revised resort tax ordinance and Community Visioning Strategy, among other agenda items.
The ordinance’s language was firmed at a special Sept. 20 meeting, and is set to become effective on Nov. 25, with a second reading of the ordinance scheduled for Oct. 25.
“The tone is that the new ordinance will be administratively tight, but there will be no financial impact outside what it should have been already,” BSRAD Vice Chair Steve Johnson said at the meeting.
BSRAD Operations Manager Jenny Muscat announced that a draft of the Community Visioning Strategy has been sent to the board, with an advisory committee comprised of key players from various Big Sky organizations set to meet Oct. 15. By Oct. 29, the plan should be ready for advisory committee finalization and signoff, and will be presented at the Joint County Commissioners Eggs and Issues meeting on Nov. 6.
Representatives from Big Sky Water and Sewer District also attended the meeting, unveiling a simplified version of their next steps to double the existing treatment plant, initiating the first public conversation with the BSRAD as it pertains to bonding for the project.
The next open board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 13.
