BSRAD shares key dates for 1 percent vote

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – After the Big Sky Resort Area District Board of Directors unanimously approved a resolution to put community infrastructure projects up for community vote in order to receive funding, the board will next present a ballot with an option to levy an additional 1 percent resort tax to be distributed between two proposed projects.

Both projects are proposed by the Big Sky County Water and Sewer District, the first being an upgrade to BSCWSD Water Resource Recovery Facility, which would increase the average day rated treatment capacity from 600,000 gallons to 910,000 gallons. Upon completion of this expansion, the water and sewer district has made a commitment of 500 Single Family Equivalents to alleviate a portion of the notorious workforce housing shortage.

The second project proposal is to construct a lift station near the intersection of highways 191 and 64 to transport wastewater from the canyon area to the WRRF. The water and sewer district has requested up to $27 million for the first project and $12 million for the second.

