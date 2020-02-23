Candlelight memorial in West Yellowstone for James Alex Hurley

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

A candlelight memorial will be held at Pioneer Park in the Town of West Yellowstone on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 5 p.m. in remembrance of 12-year-old James Alex Hurley. The general public is welcome and invited to attend.

The event will be in the paved parking lot for Pioneer Park located by the intersection of Firehole Avenue (U.S. Highway 20) and Dunraven Street. By landmarks, this is across from the Super Save Conoco.

The parking lot will be closed to vehicle traffic and parking beginning Saturday night in anticipation of the event.

Parking for the general public will be available along the sides of Dunraven Street, Canyon Street, and Gibbon Avenue.

The event is expected to take approximately 60 minutes. Blue glow sticks and ribbons for child abuse awareness will be available.

The speakers for the event are members of the West Yellowstone community who have been asked to speak. The focus of the event will be on the dignity of the child, community healing, and grief resolution. There will be no public comment during the event.

This is an outdoor event. The weather forecast is for snow showers increasing in the evening, a high of 32 degrees, and southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Dress for winter.

Following the event, a gathering will take place at the Povah Center located at 10 South Geyser Street for hot chocolate and coffee. Counselors will be available to anyone who wishes to make use of their services or just simply want to talk.

Questions regarding the event can be directed to PIO Whitney Bermes at (406) 595-8963.