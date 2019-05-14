CASTING FOR SUPPORT

CASTING FOR RECOVERY

BOZEMAN – Casting for Recovery is a nonprofit organization offering therapeutic fly fishing retreats to women with breast cancer. On May 15, the inaugural fundraising event, named “Pink Pookie Spring Fling” after the popular rubberized cricket pattern fly, will kick off at Bozeman’s Nordic Brew Works from 6-9 p.m.

Attendees can expect a night chock full of celebration, accompanied by hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction featuring items such as outdoor and fishing clothing and gear, and local activities and events of note. As a community pint night, Casting For Recovery will receive $1 for each pint purchased, a generous gesture by the people at Nordic Brew Works. Additionally, a participant from last year’s Gallatin River outing will offer a few words on her experience.

Casting for Recovery was founded on the principle that the natural world is a healing force, and that women with breast cancer deserve one weekend—free of charge and free from the stresses of medical treatment, home or a workplace—to experience something new and challenging in a beautiful, safe environment. The 2.5-day retreats provide opportunities for women whose lives have been profoundly affected by breast cancer to gather in a natural setting and address quality of life and survivorship issues with other women in similar circumstances.

In over 20 years of outings, more than 8,000 women from all walks of life have benefitted from Casting for Recovery’s inspiring program model that offers medical and emotional support through group discussion, and individualized attention to learn the basics of fly fishing.

For women who have had surgery or radiation as part of their treatment, the gentle motion of fly casting, coupled with the rhythmic sounds and motion of rivers, can enhance their recoveries and qualities of life. Ninety percent of participants have never attended a support group, yet nearly all alumnae find that Casting for Recovery retreats offer inspiration, renewed appetite for life and healing connections with similarly afflicted women and nature.

Thanks to the generosity and support of people across Montana, two Casting for Recovery retreats will be held this summer. The first will span June 7-9 at the Madison Valley Ranch in Ennis, and the other between September 13-15 at Big Sky’s 320 Guest Ranch. Retreats are open to women with breast cancer of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery throughout the United States, as well as a handful of foreign countries.

Whether you are a dyed-in-the-wool angler, someone who knows a breast cancer survivor or a person who simply enjoys a fun night out, consider joining others who wish to bring a life-changing weekend to those who’ve faced breast cancer.

For tickets or reservations for the May fundraiser, visit weblink.donorperfect.com/PinkPookieSpring2019 or call (406) 544-6434.

Visit castingforrecovery.org for more information on Casting for Recovery.