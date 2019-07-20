Celebrated Montana artist comes to Big Sky

MOONLIGHT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

The Moonlight Community Foundation is thrilled to announce a long-term partnership with renowned Montana Artist Tom Gilleon.Gilleon is recognized as one of the preeminent western painters with his series of western art covering tee pee’s and Native American subjects to old time grain elevators.

This inaugural year, Gilleon has painted an awe-inspiring image of The Reserve at Moonlight Basin’s hole No. 7 with Lone Peak as its backdrop. The one-of-a-kind 24-by-30-inch framed oil painting is a must have for anyone who loves the beauty of Moonlight.

Gilleon will be painting an exclusive set of original paintings he is calling “The Reserve Collection,” based on the beauty of The Reserve at Moonlight Basin golf course, and will paint one hole from the course each year. The series will also have 50 limited edition giclée prints which will also be available to Moonlight members and the Big Sky community.

“Playing the Reserve is both a lesson in art and life. Each hole is a distinct work of art for its composition and its beauty,” said Gilleon. “At times I begin to lose my concentration and begin to mentally sketch and paint the view while others are waiting for me to putt. A lesson in life is that we will all have triple bogies and an occasional birdie, but there is always the next hole at the Reserve, and it will certainly be a beautiful view.”

Gilleon will be at our Moonlight Community Foundation’s Ski Bridge event on July 21, so come prepared to raise your paddle, make a bid and, most importantly, contribute to “causes that matter” in our Big Sky community. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Moonlight Community Foundation.

Where will this painting hang in your home?