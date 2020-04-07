Bozeman Health announces reusable gown partnership with Simms Fishing Products, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and the Yellowstone Club Community Foundation

BOZEMAN — As Bozeman Health continues its preparedness for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bozeman Health staff and community members have rallied together to find innovative ways to ensure Bozeman Health maintains the level of appropriate personal protective equipment needed to help keep its clinical staff and patients safe.

Bozeman Health shares the story of innovation, compassion, and community partnership that helped address the need for reusable medical-grade gowns at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center through a mini-documentary, COVID-19: A Community Together. This video short shares the story of concern that our healthcare workers have the personal protective equipment needed to care for patients, and the pride that is evident in supporting our healthcare community. The demonstration of financial support shown by Yellowstone Club Community Foundation and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation to fund the effort for Simms Fishing Products to manufacture reusable medical-grade gowns is one of resilience and collaboration that helps ensure the continued health and safety of our community.

Featured in COVID-19: A Community Together are: