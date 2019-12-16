Delta to convert seasonal Atlanta service to year-round daily beginning July 6, 2020

BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

BOZEMAN — Delta Air Lines will convert seasonal service between Bozeman (BZN) and the airline’s largest hub in Atlanta, GA (ATL) to daily, year-round service beginning July 6, 2020 utilizing a 160-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The current summer schedule will be amended as follows with all times local *:

May 23, 2020 – June 9, 2020 – Saturday only service

Flights depart ATL 11:00 a.m. and arrive BZN 1:38 p.m.

Flights depart BZN 2:20 p.m. and arrive ATL 8:10 p.m.

June 10, 2020 – July 5, 2020 – Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday service

Flights depart ATL 11:00 a.m. and arrive BZN 1:38 p.m.

Flights depart BZN 2:20 p.m. and arrive ATL 8:10 p.m.

July 6, 2020 – daily, year-round service

Flights depart ATL 9:17 a.m. and arrive BZN 11:13 a.m.

Flights depart BZN 12:00 p.m. and arrive ATL 5:46 p.m.

“Delta Air Lines has been a long-time partner of ours and we’re extremely excited to see them expand BZN-ATL service to daily year-round next summer. This expanded service greatly enhances access for our community as Delta offers more than 1,000 daily flights across the U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, South America, Europe and Asia from their Atlanta hub,” said Scott Humphrey, Deputy Airport Director.

“Expanding this service from Bozeman means that customers are always just one stop away from hundreds of destinations around the globe through Delta’s largest hub in Atlanta, in addition to the service and connections we offer to our hubs in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Salt Lake City and Seattle,” said Scott Santoro, Delta’s Vice President – Los Angeles and West Sales. “Choosing Delta means a thoughtful and innovative customer experience and world-class service from the best people in the business.”

* Schedules subject to change

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport serves as the year-round gateway to Yellowstone National Park. BZN also serves the recreation areas of Big Sky Resort and the Bridger Bowl Ski Area as well as the business centers of Bozeman, Belgrade, Livingston and Big Sky and higher education at Montana State University and the Gallatin College. For more information about Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport visit bozemanairport.com or follow Bozeman Airport on Twitter.