EBS:30 – Santa Snowbike

It’s Been Revealed! We are going to BIG SKY MONTANA! LETS SHRED SOME GNAARRR!!!
It’s time for CPSC’s Infamous BIG TRIP. This year we are doing it up like never
It’s time for CPSC’s Infamous BIG TRIP. This year we are doing it up like never before! You heard right, we are going to BIG SKY, MONTANTA!!!! This is the biggest and baddest trip we have done to date!
Big Sky is known for the “America’s Best Skiing”! This trip has a combined total of: 5,750 shredtasic acres, 250+ trails of fluffy pow pow, and all kinds of terrain levels! Not to mention the total vertical rise of 4,350ft! Believe us when we tell you that this is only half of the trip!
We are taking party buses up stacked with beverages and college kids (always a great mix)! Every night there is a scheduled party at some sick venues in the village! Parties like: Ugly Sweater, Wine & Cheese party, Pub Crawl, ABC party… So don’t miss out on this ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME trip!
$100 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSITS ARE DUE BY OCTOBER 10th. YOU CAN PAY ONLINE at www.cpsconline.com GET YOUR DEPOSITS IN SOON, for attendance to deposit party!
OH…. and we have IKON DEALS!
with Big Trip you can bundle the Base pass for $225 or bundle the IKON $450!! Literally the best deal you can ever think of, so get on it!
THIS TRIP WILL SELL OUT FAST!
DATES: December 14th – 21st-Buses will depart from campus on Saturday, December 14th -And return to campus Saturday, December 21st @ TBD
IMPORTANT INFO:
Final Deposit Due OCTOBER 10th. (get this in quick, to guarantee a spot!)
Final Payment Due NOVEMBER 10th.
School Teachers and Administration are invited to kick off the winter season at Big Sky Resortt during Educator Appreciation Weekend.
$20 lift tickets for educators staying in Big Sky Resort lodging
50% off lift tickets for dependent family members also staying in Big Sky Resort lodging
Huntley Lodge First Class for $129/night
Huntley Lodge Mountain View for $139/night
Huntley Lodge Loft for $209/night
Big Horn 3 Bedroom Condo for $299/night
All rates do not include applicable taxes or fees.
Our annual winter performances this year feature Joby Talbot’s epic musical pilgrimage Path of Miracles, a concert-length work which follows the physical, emotional, and spiritual journey of travelers on the 500 mile Camino de Santiago. Each of the four movements is named for a cathedral, the major staging posts along the way, concluding when “they cast into the sea at Finistere” as the pilgrim repeats prayers to St. James in celebration of the end of the journey and the beginning of a new life.
The libretto includes selections from medieval manuscripts and Roman Catholic liturgy and is sung in Greek, Latin, Spanish, Basque, French, English and German. The music incorporates styles ranging from Pasiputput of the Taiwanese Bunun people to the pilgrim’s hymn ‘Dum Pater Familias’ – all set within a postminimalist musical framework.
Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 AM
Celebrate the first day of winter with funk and soul. The party starts at 11 in the Mountain Village plaza and finishes out the night at Montana Jack. DJs and MCs Auideo, DJ Delicious, and Tsunami Funk will keep the party going for the longest day of the year. Grab drink specials from our sponsors 805 Beer. Firestone Walker and Galziers.
Performance Schedule:
11:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Auideo | Mountain Village Plaza
4:30 PM – 8:00 PM | DJ Delicious | Mountain Village Plaza