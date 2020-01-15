Falcons soar past Lady Big Horns late

By Brandon Walker

TWIN BRIDGES – A strong second half from the Twin Bridges Falcons helped them steal a victory away from the Lone Peak High School varsity girls basketball team on Jan. 11, 39-34.

Freshman Maddie Cone gave it her all, pouring in a game-high 21 points for the Lady Big Horns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the tenacity of the Falcons. Cone’s yeoman effort included 16 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists to go along with her game-high scoring effort.

LPHS had the early momentum and was even leading at halftime, 16-11, before Twin Bridges went on to outscore them by 10 points in the second half to secure the victory. The Falcons were led by Ashleigh Guinnane who had 16 points, putting up 8 of those in the final quarter to put the game away.

Lady Big Horn head coach Loren Bough cited adjustments made by the opposing coach as a key factor in sparking the Falcons comeback. “We broke the press beautifully and [Twin Bridges coach] applied a very aggressive half-court man defense that flustered our girls and led to some unnecessary turnovers,” Bough said after.

One game removed from shooting only 9 percent from the free throw line as a team, the Lady Big Horns were able to stem the tide by shooting 60 percent (12-of-20) from the charity stripe against the Falcons.

“We really had trouble getting into an offensive rhythm given the intense man-to-man pressure and Twin Bridges is a school with a long basketball tradition,” Bough said.

Juniors Ivy Hicks and Sara Wilson contributed 4 points apiece for Lone Peak. Wilson also grabbed 4 rebounds and 2 assists, while Hicks chipped in 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist.

The Lady Big Horns are now 4-4 on year. They will host the West Yellowstone Wolverines in their next contest on Friday, Jan. 17.

Box Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Lone Peak 7 9 4 14 34

Twin Bridges 6 5 11 17 39

Lone Peak: Maddie Cone 21, Ivy Hicks 4, Sara Wilson 4, Carly Wilson 3, Jessie Bough 1, Kate King 1

Twin Bridges: Ashleigh Guinnane 16, Avery George 7, Allie Dale 4, Ayla Janzen 3, Kara Dale 3, Hadley Johnson 2, Emma Konnen 2, Lexie Stockett 2