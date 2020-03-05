Montana
Final inmate from Big Horn County jailbreak captured
“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (1) – 3/5/20
On Feb. 7, three men escaped from the Big Horn County Detention Center in Basin, Wyoming. Andrew Parham, 25, along with Stephen Caplett and Anthony Castro assaulted and handcuffed a detention officer, took his keys and forced a dispatcher to release them from the jail, reports KBUL. An arranged getaway car, left in an adjacent chiropractor’s office parking lot, was awaiting their escape. Their escape also sparked something of a prison riot, when a fourth inmate inside the jail released other inmates, launching a spree of damaging the center’s equipment and facilities, such as security cameras; there were even attempts to create a barricade. Parham’s accomplices were captured within a week of the escape, but an anonymous tip did in the 25 year old, alerting authorities to his whereabouts—Parham was arrested on March 3 at a Crow Agency residence, roughly 60 miles from Billings.