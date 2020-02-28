Fiscal Year 2021 resort tax applications launch March 1

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Beginning in 1992, a 3 percent resort tax has been levied on all luxury goods and services sold within the Big Sky Resort Area District, collections that are then returned to the community through appropriations to its organizations and businesses.

That process has been regulated and managed since 1998 by a locally elected board of directors, with no change in that oversight as the town enters its first appropriations period of the decade—however, the application process is now entirely online, with the portal opening at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 1.

In a bid to mitigate potential friction between the BSRAD and applicants, two group training sessions will be available to the public; the first will commence on Monday, March 2 from 9-10:30 a.m. and the second on Tuesday, March 3 from 5:30-7 p.m.. Both will be held at the Big Sky Medical Center Community Room.

Training videos will be available online, following the close of the second meeting.

Additionally, one-on-one training sessions are available for scheduling between March 3 and 13.

The application deadline is April 30.

Visit resorttax.org for more information.