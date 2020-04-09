Fishing report: Madison hot, Gallatin sees nymph success

“Town Crier” newsletter – Briefs from the Region (2) – 4/9/20

Thanks to a fishing report compiled by the Billings Gazette, area anglers can go forth and conquer with plenty of intel—and there’s no better time than now to unpack or dust off the fly rod. Why’s that? Well, fly fishing just might be the single best recreational activity out there for the time being, due to the relative isolation required to successfully fish a section of river, stream, lake or pond with all the stress releasing benefits of being outdoors. Aka social distancing at its finest. The Gallatin River, Big Sky’s most popular fishing spot, is seeing success with nymphs throughout the canyon, as well as Stoneflies and worm patterns, which are working well at every stretch. Valley access points can be somewhat crowded, so be mindful to maintain social distancing in parking lots and en route to your honey hole. As for the Upper Madison River “conditions can’t get much better than they have been this past week,” according to the piece. What’s working? Check out the full article for the comprehensive report.