Flu shots urged in Western states with low vaccine rates

HAUNTED PEAKS HALLOWEEN FESTIVAL | OCTOBER 24-27

A four day Halloween celebration hosted by Lone Peak Cinema, The Big Sky Real Estate Co. and Big Sky Town Center. This all ages event is filled with traditional holiday activities, live music and great Fall fun. Partial schedule of the weekend’s event below. Check back for updates (10.7.19).

Come #VisitBigSky and save with holiday lodging specials from our partners. Click here for details: http://bit.ly/2IFR2Fo

For more info or sponsorship and volunteer opportunities please contact info@bigskytowncenter.com or call 406-570-6579.

—————————————————————-

THURSDAY OCT. 24

🎃 FREE Haunted Peaks Block Party: Featuring Magic Beans. Magic Beans will be performing live for an intimate costume party at the Town Plaza.* hosted by The Big Sky Real Estate Co. Show runs from 7-10 PM.

—————————————————————-

FRIDAY OCT. 25

🎃 2019 Horrorfest Films: Lone Peak Cinema from 2 PM-2AM.

🎃 Geocache Mystery Challenge Day 1: Follow the clues and solve mysteries to win hidden prizes all weekend long. Meet at the fire pit in Fire Pit Park at 6:30 PM for your first clue.

🎃 Halloween Costume Party: Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge. The party is at Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge this evening. Wear your best Halloween costume and come get your groove on for a chance to win prizes. Dance to a live DJ, enjoy food/drink specials and more. No cover. 9 PM-Close at Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge.

🎃 Haunted Peaks Window Display Competition Day 1

—————————————————————-

SATURDAY OCT. 26

🎃 Haunted Run to the Pub 5K & Block Party: Rock your favorite costume and brave 5k of terror and physical challenges hosted by Moving Mountains Fitness and Beehive Basin Brewery. Afterwards enjoy live music, food and beverages, costume contests and Halloween fun for the whole family courtesy of our East end business. Race starts at 1 PM at Moving Mountains Fitness. Awards and block party at Beehive Basin Brewery begin at 2 PM.

🎃 2019 Horrorfest Films: Lone Peak Cinema from 2 PM-2AM.

🎃 Haunted House: Spooky adventures await those brave enough to enter. See poltergeists, vampires, werewolves and more. Hosted by Haas Builders and all proceeds go to the Big Sky Discovery Academy. Runs 2-8 PM at Haas Builders.

🎃 Yappy Hour: Costume happy hour for people and pets at The Rocks & Blend Big Sky from 5-6 PM.

🎃 Pumpkin King & Queen Carving Competition: Submit your best pumpkin carving/design for a chance to win prizes and be crowned King & Queen. In front of Lone Peak Cinema from 5-7 PM (Pumpkin submissions 5-6 PM, judging at 6:30 PM and winners announced at 7PM).

NOTE: Get your pumpkins and support the great efforts of Big Sky Community Food Bank at 2019 Great Pumpkin Giveaway, Oct. 19 at Fire Pit Park from 12-4 PM. Make a canned food donation (soup preferred) and pick out your prize pumpkin.

🎃 Party At The Pumpkin Patch: Fire Pit Park will be transformed into a mystical pumpkin patch this weekend. Stroll through and encounter live performances, gather around the fire for ghost stories and treats, and groove to the beats of our special guest DJ KING XVII. Big Sky Town Center’s Fire Pit Park from 7-10 PM.

🎃 Geocache Mystery Challenge Day 2: Follow the clues and solve mysteries to win hidden prizes all weekend long. Meet at the fire pit in Fire Pit Park at 12 PM for your second clue.

🎃 Haunted Peaks Window Display Competition Day 2

—————————————————————-

SUNDAY OCT. 27

🎃 2019 Horrorfest Films: Lone Peak Cinema from 2 PM-2 AM.

🎃 Geocache Mystery Challenge Day 3: Follow the clues and solve mysteries to win hidden prizes all weekend long. Meet at the fire pit in Fire Pit Park at 12 PM for your last clue.

🎃 Haunted Peaks Window Display Competition Day 3.

https://www.facebook.com/events/383750855901820/