The Fly Fishing Film Tour will make a splash in Big Sky on Wednesday, March 21, at the Lone Peak Cinema with two showings at 5 and 8 p.m. The 2018 tour showcases nine fly-fishing films from around the world.

“This year’s lineup of films … would blow the doors off a ’78 Buick,” promises the F3T website. “With an emphasis on the stories, characters and fisheries that help make up the vast world of fly fishing, the 2018 F3T will take you from Michigan to Honduras, from Wyoming to Greenland, from the mind of child to the heart of a musician, from the edge of your seat to the end of the earth and back.”

The Big Sky show is a not-to-be-missed event for fishy folk of all ages. There will be a tasting gallery before the films featuring spirits by Willie’s Distillery, Glacier Distilling Company, Dry Hills Distillery, Bozeman Spirits and Wild Rye Distilling. The cinema bar will serve signature drinks to celebrate the original and preeminent exhibition of fly-fishing films.

Two of the films will shine a spotlight on the power of fly fishing to change lives. “Beyond the Horizon” shares the journey of Rankin Jackson who escaped the drug trade to become one of the greatest guides in Honduras.

In “Chandalar” a group of urban youth and veterans tackle fly fishing and healing during a three-week fly-fishing expedition.

In addition to highlighting the best fly fishing films, the F3T partners with local fly shops and conservation organizations across the country. Last year, the tour raised more than $500,000 to support education and conservation projects that enhance the sport of fly fishing.

Proceeds from the Big Sky event will support efforts to protect the Gallatin River by the Gallatin River Task Force.

To learn more about the F3T, visit gallatinrivertaskforce.org/project/fly-fishing-film-tour.