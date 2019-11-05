Free Arts Council performance at Wilson Hotel

ARTS COUNCIL OF BIG SKY

Join the Arts Council of Big Sky for a free evening of music with Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons at the Wilson Hotel on Nov. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. The duo of songster revivalists will perform their special blend of acoustic blues, prison ballads, field hollers, fiddle and banjo breakdowns, and folk sounds.

Representing music essential to American culture, Ben and Joe’s versatile repertoire and masterful storytelling engages listeners in an experience that transcends the expected. During the interactive show, the audience will find themselves up off their feet, clapping their hands and leaving with newfound curiosity about the role of music in their own personal and cultural narrative.

Visit bigskyarts.org for more information.