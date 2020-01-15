Free throw woes sink Lone Peak

By Brandon Walker

GARDINER – Struggles from the charity stripe coupled with intense full-court pressure from the Gardiner Bruins hindered the Lone Peak High School varsity girls basketball team on Jan. 10 as they were defeated 45-34 in the contest.

Lone Peak shot 1-for-11, a paltry 9 percent, from the free throw line in the contest, including going a disappointing 0-for-6 in the first half.

The Lady Big Horns were able to overcome their struggles from the line in the second half of play, entering the fourth quarter tied with the Bruins at 23 apiece. But Gardiner was able to pull away thanks to a 22-point outburst in the fourth, sparked by Sophia Darr who scored 8 of her 9 points in the quarter.

Facing a stifling full-court defense from the Bruins all night, Lone Peak head coach Loren Bough applauded how his team handled the constant pressure. “[The] girls faced a full-court press the whole game and we struggled with our press breaker a little bit. It led to a number of turnovers. But I was proud of the effort the girls put in,” he said after the loss.

Freshman Maddie Cone led the Lady Big Horns with 13 points on the night. She added 4 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists. Junior Ivy Hicks finished with 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals and freshman Kate King contributed 5 points, 9 rebounds, a steal, and an assist. Lone Peak currently stands at 4-3 on the season.

Box Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total

Lone Peak 5 6 12 11 34

Gardiner 9 6 8 22 45

Lone Peak: Maddie Cone 13, Ivy Hicks 7, Kate King 5, Katrina Lang 4, Carly Wilson 3, Jessie Bough 2

Gardiner: Kyndra Long 13, Josie Thomas 10, Sophia Darr 9, Alexis McDonald 9, Leah Veress 2, Bailey Fuhrman 2