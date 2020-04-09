Friday Afternoon Club – Ryan Acker & Lena Marie Schiffer LIVE

EBS STAFF

Chomping at the bit for some more party times with the “Friday Afternoon Club” while you wait for this storm to pass? Well, we’ve got the answer. This Friday, April 10 at 5 p.m., Ryan Acker (The Last Revel) and Lena Marie Schiffer (Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs) are playing a live set for the people of Big Sky via the Explore Big Sky Facebook page! So get some beers and food delivered to your house and let’s rock.

The duo’s performance is the third in a series brought to you by The Arts Council of Big Sky, Visit Big Sky, Roxy’s Market and Outlaw Partners: “Friday Afternoon Club”

This show is free to watch via the Explore Big Sky Facebook page.