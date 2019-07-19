From The Publisher: It takes a village to host a rock show like this …

An idea born this past February on Big Sky Resort’s Challenger chairlift with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mike McCready, the first-ever Peak to Sky Festival, is in the books.

I have long dreamed of hosting a headliner concert in Big Sky to help showcase our amazing mountain setting and now having seen that idea come to fruition I must take pause to be grateful.

Thank you for all who helped the two-night Peak to Sky shows happen; there are more people and businesses than I could list in this letter. From the national brands like Casamigos, Generation Jets, Crooked Fox Bourbon and White Claw that stepped in, to the local companies like the Yellowstone Club, Spanish Peaks, Moonlight, Natural Retreats, SIME, First Security Bank, Bozeman Health, Simkins Hallin, Town Center, and the Wilson Hotel, these folks were critical in so many ways. Locals including Tim Drain, John Haas, J.C. Knaub, Ryan Kulesza and Taylor Graham as well as Brian and Kate Scott were monumental in the hours leading up to the show.

To the award-winning artists who took a risk on Big Sky and showed up and gave us a show of a lifetime, thank you! It was amazing to watch local bands Dammit Lauren and the Well, and Paige and the People’s Band on the big stage and the big screen. Brandi Carlile was a testament to witnessing greatness and her performance itself was Grammy worthy. Brandi’s acoustic performance will be talked about for many years. To Mike McCready and the fellas, you are true rock stars, thank you for sharing your musical talents with us fans!

And to the team who made it happen linking 2 a.m. mornings together day after day. To the Outlaw team, you deserve so much praise and work so hard. The leads on the event, Megan, EJ, Blythe, Shana, Ennion and Tucker, you are superheroes! And for the support and counsel of Ashley, Laura, Chris, Jason, Jessie, Matt and my family and friends, thank you for the push.

On July 6, we witnessed musical history in Big Sky, someday likely referred to the night that we witnessed “Purple Rain.” Saturday’s show included a 93-minute musical set of 19 songs that filled our valley with music. Peak to Sky was a music celebration for the ages, perhaps one of the best displays of musical talent we may ever see in Big Sky. But beyond the music, this show was a testament to a village rallying together to make big ideas happen.

From the bottom of my heart, to each ticket holder, sponsor, volunteer, sound tech, stagehand, security agent, ticket checker and rocking musician: THANK YOU!

Eric Ladd

Publisher, CEO, Outlaw Partners