Fun Run set to take place Superbowl Sunday

EBS STAFF

BOZEMAN – The third annual Super Bowl Fun Run 5k is set to help tackle pediatric cancer on Feb. 2. At 10 a.m., children 12-and-under will commence the event with the “Kiddo Kickoff”, a 3/10-mile course, before the 5k race for all, which is slated to begin half an hour later. Participants of both races will start at the Rocking R Bar on East Main Street in downtown Bozeman. 260 participants took part in last year’s event, raising more than $9,000 to help families in the area with a child battling cancer.

At the conclusion of the run, festivities will continue at the Rocking R Bar. Free food and beverages will be provided by local distributors, including ice cream from Sweet Peaks, and hot dogs from Hail Mary’s. All participants are eligible for prize drawings beginning at noon and one grand prize will be presented to the “Best Dressed” competitor.