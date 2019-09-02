FWP seeks public comment

MONTANA FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is taking public comment on the following two issues:

2020 Elk Management in Areas with Brucellosis Annual Work Plan

In January 2013, the Fish and Wildlife Commission endorsed elk management recommendations from a citizen working group for use in areas with brucellosis. Annual work plans describe specific management actions based upon these recommendations. The proposed 2020 annual work plan essentially restates the 2019 plan with a list of additional inclusions.

2020-21 Biennial Season Setting Process

In Montana, hunting seasons can be changed every two years. Between Aug. 15 and Sept. 16, FWP will reach out to local sporting groups, work groups, citizen advisory committees, interested individuals and more on any recommendations for season changes and encourage comment and additional ideas. Those interested can also submit comments and ideas through an online survey.

Comments on both proposals will be taken until Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. Final commission action on the Brucellosis Annual Work Plan will take place at the Oct. 17 commission meeting. Additional clarification and materials can be provided by calling the Wildlife Division office at 406-444-2612 or emailing fwpwld@mt.gov.

Public comments can be submitted by mail or electronically. Comments can be mailed to FWP, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620, emailed to fwpwld@mt.gov, or by visiting the FWP website.