FWP wardens seek information on two southwest Montana wildlife crimes

BOZEMAN — Wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on two cases involving wildlife crimes in southwest Montana.

In early October, wardens responded to a tip that waterfowl carcasses had been dumped at the Cameron Bridge Fishing Access Site south of Belgrade. Wardens found carcasses of 20 Canada geese and 11 mallard ducks. Of those, five geese and six ducks had significant portions of meat that was abandoned and wasted.

Dumping carcasses on fishing access sites and other public lands is considered littering, which, when done in connection with hunting activities, may result in fines suspension of hunting privileges. Littering, moreover, creates a nuisance for other recreationists and land managers and can attract scavengers. Waste of game meat is also illegal and can come with similar penalties.

In addition, wardens are asking for the public’s help to identify persons responsible for shooting and killing two juvenile red-tailed hawks in Bozeman. The dead birds were discovered on Oct. 19 after wardens received a report that a raptor had been shot on state land west of Mandeville Road, near Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply. Both raptor carcasses were taken to the Montana Raptor Conservation Center, where significant amounts of bird shot were found in the carcasses.

Raptors are federally protected and cannot be hunted. Shooting firearms within Bozeman City limits is also prohibited.

Those with information in either of these cases are asked to call 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668). Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for monetary rewards.