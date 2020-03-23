Gallatin County office closures and restrictions

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

As part of the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of Gallatin County offices will be closed to the public to help limit the spread of the disease.

Changes to office operations can change rapidly. You can find the most up-to-date list of all closures and operational changes on the homepage of the Gallatin County website, gallatin.mt.gov.

The most accurate local source of information on COVID019 remains the Gallatin City-County Health Department website

https://www.healthygallatin.org/coronavirus-covid-19/.

Motor Vehicle

The Gallatin County Motor Vehicle Department offices, both in Belgrade and in the Courthouse in Bozeman, will be closed to the public until further notice.

The office is in the process of transitioning to an electronic format that will allow for processing of title and registration transactions online or via mail.

The goal is to have those changes instituted by Friday, March 27. We will update the public online of any changes or alternate solutions as they become available. See latest updates at https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/motor-vehicle-department-vehicle-title-and-registration.

Please call 406-582-3080 if you have any questions.

Treasurer

The Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

Tax payments can be made online at itax.gallatin.mt.gov. Credit and debit card fees are the same online or in person.

Need payoff information or have other questions related to property taxes? Please email us at treasurer@gallatin.mt.gov or call us at 406-582-3033.

Clerk of District Court

The Gallatin County Clerk of District Court’s Office will be restricting public access beginning Monday, March 23, 2020. The Clerk’s office will still provide services to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Documents may be filed by email to GallatinCountyDCFilings@mt.gov or by fax to 406-582-2176. The District Court Judges have issued an order that temporarily suspends the obligations under Rule 15 of the Local District Court Rules to file the original document after fax or email filing. The Clerk’s office is also waiving the fees associated with fax and email filings and encourages all agencies, attorneys, and pro se litigants to file their documents by email or fax.

Documents may also be filed by mailing them to 615 S. 16th Ave., Rm. 302, Bozeman, MT 59715 or by utilizing the secure drop box outside the Clerk of District Court’s Office. If utilizing the drop box, please include any special instructions along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope if you need anything returned to you. If the documents need immediate attention, please contact our office at 582-2171 or 582-2169.

Contact 582-2171 or 582-2169 if you feel you need to come into the office. Staff will have to determine if the request is something that must be handled in person.

The Clerk’s office will conduct searches without charge during this time. You may send your search request to GallatinCountyRecordsRequests@mt.gov or call 582-2171 or 582-2169.

If you need a Marriage License and are getting married within thirty days, please call 582-2171 or 582-2169 to make an appointment.

Justice Court

Scheduled court hearings are continuing, but as of Wednesday, March 18 open court hearings (which are walk-in appearances held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at mornings) are cancelled until April 6.

Clerk and Recorder

The plat room in the Clerk & Recorder’s Office at the Gallatin County Courthouse has been closed the public indefinitely. The main office, located in room 203 of the Courthouse, remains open for recording and vital record access.

Please call 406-582-3050 for any questions.

911 Records

The 911 Records Office, located in the Law and Justice Center, has closed the records window to the public.

Visitors who come to the Law and Justice Center will be asked at security what they require.

You may complete and submit your requests for records from the comfort of your own home. If you are unsure of what type of request to submit contact the Records Department at 406-582-2005.

Email requests to support_services@gallatin.mt.gov. Fax requests to 406-582-2054.

Mail your request and fee to:

Gallatin County 911 Support Services

615 S. 16th Ave.

Bozeman, MT 59715

Payment may be made via phone with a credit card for a $3 service fee. Your records may be emailed or mailed dependent on size and nature of request once payment is received. If mailing, there may be an additional fee to cover postage.

Planning & Community Development

The Planning Office has limited the hours that we are open to the public to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons from 1 – 3 p.m. or by appointment. All of our applications, including Property Information Request Forms, can be submitted digitally to planning@gallatin.mt.gov.

Questions:

Questions can be sent to our office over the phone (406-582-3130) or through email (planning@gallatin.mt.gov). We are currently open regular hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our website is: https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/planning-community-development.

Property Information Forms:

GIS has created a fantastic portal for you to use. Do you need to know about zoning? Do you need an address? Do you need a septic permit? Start your process here: http://gis.gallatin.mt.gov/pirf/.

Thursday meetings with applicants:

Call our office at 406-582-3130 to set up a Thursday meeting. We will be conducting the meetings as a phone call. The meetings will continue at 30-minute increments.

Applications (Land Use Permit, Variance, Conditional Use Permits, Text Amendments and Subdivisions): Applications can be either sent via email (planning@gallatin.mt.gov) or through the mail (311 W. Main St., Rm. 108 Bozeman, MT 59715). In addition, we have a drop box in front of our office in which you may place your items.

Invoices will be sent to applicants when the fee is determined. Upon receipt of payment the application will be reviewed. Normal processes will be followed for review times and responses

Advertisement of Meetings and Public Involvement

All advertisements will include the words “or by means of electronic equipment.” Meetings may be held electronically. The public will continue to have the ability to participate and provide comments at 406-582-3130.

We are encouraging the public to take advantage of our services digitally or over the phone and not come into the office unless absolutely necessary. If a member of the public has a need that can’t be met through our online services or has other questions, we encourage them to call the office at 582-3130.

GIS

The GIS Office has also limited the hours that they are open to the public to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday afternoons from 1 – 3 p.m. GIS is now able to handle address assignments digitally and is working to develop other digital services to meet customer needs.

GIS staff is encouraging the public to take advantage of their services digitally or over the phone and not come into the office unless absolutely necessary. Please call 582-3049 or email gis@gallatin.mt.gov for more information.