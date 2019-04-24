Gallatin Local Water Quality District to conduct well awareness courses

GALLATIN MEDIA CENTER

The Gallatin Local Water Quality District will be conducting well awareness courses designed to educate private well owners on best practices for protecting their drinking water.

Homeowners will learn how to conduct an assessment of their well’s condition, identify potential containment sources and discuss factors that can affect their water quality. Proper septic system maintenance and potential impacts on groundwater will be discussed along with how to test your drinking water and what to test for.

Informational packets and well assessment forms will be provided. Once participants have conducted their own assessment, GLWQD staff will follow up after the course to provide recommendations. The courses are held in April.

For more information, call Christine Miller at (406) 582-3148 or email christine.miller@gallatin.mt.gov.