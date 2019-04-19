Gallatin River Forever campaign nears fundraising target

GALLATIN RIVER TASK FORCE

The Gallatin River Forever capital campaign has generated just over $1.1 million to date, including campaign costs.

The Gallatin River Forever public phase was launched in June 2018 with leading support coming from Madison County, Yellowstone Club, and Eric and Wendy Schmidt, as well as tremendous support from hundreds of local community members, businesses and foundations. The campaign is set to raise over $1.2 million to conserve and protect the Gallatin River watershed by June 30.

“With the stewardship of incredible community leaders and advocates for the Gallatin, we have achieved new heights for our organization and mission,” said Ryan Newcomb, director of development for the task force. “This momentum has allowed us to take our work to protect and preserve the Gallatin further than ever with long-needed river-access improvement projects, increased water monitoring and community education program growth, and large investments in organizational sustainability.”