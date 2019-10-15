Gianforte reports raising another $500K in governor’s race

ASSOCIATED PRESS

HELENA – Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte says he raised another $500,000 in his campaign for Montana governor, bringing his total to more than $1 million this year.

The amount reported by Gianforte Monday is more than triple the $151,368 raised by Attorney General Tim Fox over the same three-month period that ended Sept. 30.

State Sen. Al Olszewski rounded out the Republican gubernatorial field with $36,880 raised in the third quarter.

On the Democratic side, Lt. Gov Mike Cooney reported collecting $250,024 over his first fundraising period. Former legislator Reilly Neill raised $700, House Minority Casey Schreiner had not posted his fundraising results by Monday evening and newcomer Whitney Williams entered the race after the filing period.

In all, 18 candidates for statewide office reported raising more than $1.3 million for the quarter.