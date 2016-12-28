KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) – Officials are looking at how well they handled huge crowds at Glacier National Park after nearly 3 million people visited this year.

The Flathead Beacon reports that’s a record high. And it comes as the park celebrated its 100th birthday.

But officials say the spike in visitors has impacted the park and surrounding communities. Parking lots were constantly full, and rangers say they often had to call tow trucks for those parked illegally. The National Park Service also says it set up portable toilets due to long bathroom lines.

But superintendent Jeff Mow says visitor feedback was almost always positive.

And official say they will try to maintain the hype surrounding the park as they prepare for what they expect will be another busy year.

