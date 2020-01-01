Glacier National Park seeks alternatives for shuttle service, plans 2020 road construction

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK

WEST GLACIER – Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow recently announced that the park’s management is pursuing options for providing shuttle service during the 2020 summer season.

Flathead County Eagle Transit has been operating the shuttle service under a cooperative agreement with the park and the State of Montana since 2007. After two months of discussions with national, regional and local park officials, Flathead County Commissioners voted on Dec. 11 to terminate their cooperative agreement to provide the service. The shuttle service typically runs in July and August, weather permitting.

The National Park Service established the park’s transit system to reduce vehicle congestion during the years-long rehabilitation of the Going-to-the-Sun Road that began in 2007. That rehabilitation is now complete. The park is currently engaged in a planning effort through its Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor Management Plan that explores opportunities to expand its shuttle system.

Additionally, a two-year road construction project on Many Glacier Road will begin April 1, 2020. Visitors to the park in 2020 through 2021 are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Visit parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?documentID=98289 to see the complete Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor management plan.