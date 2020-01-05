Gov., First Lady Bullock announce $28,000 grant

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

HELENA – Gov. Steve Bullock and First Lady Lisa Bullock have announced nearly $28,000 in private grant funding to implement the Breakfast After the Bell program in an additional eight Montana schools.

These schools received funding to implement an innovative service model that shifts the time breakfast is served so students are allowed to eat a meal during or between morning lessons rather than in the cafeteria before classes begin. After incorporating breakfast into the morning schedule, schools see student participation in the breakfast program increase by double or more.

The eight schools that received breakfast grants in this fall 2019 cycle include schools in Box Elder, Butte, Kalispell, Florence, Forsyth, Fairfield, Joliet and Billings.